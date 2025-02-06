GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,854 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

