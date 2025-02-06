GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $588.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

