GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

