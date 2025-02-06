GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after acquiring an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

CW opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.18 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

