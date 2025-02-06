GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 646 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after buying an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

