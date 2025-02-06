GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $273.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

