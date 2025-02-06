Giftify, Inc. Terminates $10 Million Stock Purchase Agreement with ClearThink Capital Partners

On February 3, 2025, Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) took the decision to terminate its Strata Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC. The agreement, dated December 16, 2024, entailed ClearThink Capital’s purchase of up to $10 million of Giftify’s common stock through a series of request notices, subject to specific conditions outlined in the SPA.

Subsequent to this termination, Giftify issued a press release on February 5, 2025, declaring the conclusion of the SPA. This press release can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K related to this event. Moreover, in compliance with General Instruction B.2 of the Form 8-K, the information in this announcement, including Exhibit 99.1, will not be classified as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will not hold liabilities derived from that section nor be integrated by reference in any filings under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, except as explicitly detailed by reference in such filings. Furthermore, Giftify clarified that the release of this information under Item 7.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K is not intended to signify a determination by Giftify regarding the materiality of the information presented or a mandatory disclosure under Regulation FD.

As an emerging growth company, Giftify, Inc. indicated its decision not to avail of the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards per Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The cancellation of the SPA was confirmed through a mutual agreement between Giftify, Inc. and ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC, effectively ending the planned stock purchase arrangement valued at $10 million. The termination marks a strategic shift for Giftify, Inc. as it navigates decisions in its financing and investment operations.

Giftify, Inc., recognized for its ownership of popular digital platforms such as CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, specializes in offering incentives and rewards across retail, dining, and entertainment experiences. More details about Giftify, Inc. and its digital platforms can be accessed on their official website.

Investors who seek further information or have inquiries concerning Giftify, Inc. are encouraged to reach out to the company via the provided investor contacts email address.

A detailed view of the full press release and further company information can be found at the official Giftify, Inc. website and the respective digital platforms it operates.

This news item and updates on Giftify, Inc.’s strategic decisions and market engagements are provided as per the formal disclosure submitted to the SEC through Form 8-K.

