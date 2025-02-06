Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,993,400 shares in the company, valued at $437,527,796. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.

eXp World Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

About eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $60,767,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after buying an additional 118,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

