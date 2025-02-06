Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,993,400 shares in the company, valued at $437,527,796. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.
- On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.
eXp World Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.