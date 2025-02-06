Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.94 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 289.94 ($3.62). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 288.87 ($3.61), with a volume of 35,022 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.31.

Insider Activity at Global Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Sandy Nairn acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £155,100 ($193,899.24). Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

