Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRET stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 14,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,758. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

