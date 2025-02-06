Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SRET stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 14,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,758. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.