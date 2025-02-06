GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.80. 921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.42. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

