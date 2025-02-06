Graham (GHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Graham has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.89 million, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

