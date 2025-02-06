Grass (GRASS) Price Reaches $1.34 on Major Exchanges

Grass (GRASS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Grass has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a market cap of $326.69 million and $20.69 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grass token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grass alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98,124.33 or 0.99314400 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,920.81 or 0.99108406 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Grass

Grass launched on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,905,091 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 1.34736801 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $22,269,353.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.