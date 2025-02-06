Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 03rd

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, distribution, or support of renewable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and biomass. Investors interested in sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources may choose to invest in these companies as a way to support the transition to a cleaner energy future while potentially benefiting from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.97. 594,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Nuvve has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,672. The stock has a market cap of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Featured Articles