Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

