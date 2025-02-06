Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.