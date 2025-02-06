Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.00. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.