Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 432307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.41).

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.47.

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX (31.10) (($0.39)) EPS for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a net margin of 57.80% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

