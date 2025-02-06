Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $444,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.