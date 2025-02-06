Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after buying an additional 308,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

