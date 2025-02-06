Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

