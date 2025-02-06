Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.85 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.38). Approximately 2,671,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,043,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,115.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

