Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.85 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.38). 2,671,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,043,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.07. The stock has a market cap of £398.52 million, a PE ratio of -6,126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

