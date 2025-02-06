Hager Investment Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 630 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

