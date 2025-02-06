Hager Investment Management Services LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

