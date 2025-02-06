Hager Investment Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $227,000. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

