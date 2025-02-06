Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.60. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3,150 shares traded.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

