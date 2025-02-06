Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 115,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 57,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$102.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

