Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading 15.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.83. 150,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 36.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.48.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

