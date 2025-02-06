Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 255,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Harvest Health & Recreation Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.
Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Health & Recreation
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.