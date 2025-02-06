HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Harrow Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Shares of HROW opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

