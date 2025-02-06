HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.