HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

