Head to Head Contrast: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 14.45% 5.75% 0.72% First Financial Bancorp. 18.67% 10.52% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $692.36 million 1.49 $100.07 million $1.65 10.70 First Financial Bancorp. $1.62 billion 1.70 $228.83 million $2.40 12.00

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OceanFirst Financial and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 1 2.50 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 2 0 2.50

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats OceanFirst Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

