HealthStream’s (HSTM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in HealthStream by 21.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

