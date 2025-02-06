Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE HP traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 3,704,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

