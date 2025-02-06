Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.44 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 221.40 ($2.77). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.85), with a volume of 72,603 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.10. The company has a market cap of £86.21 million, a PE ratio of 7,277.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

