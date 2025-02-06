Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($29.32) and last traded at GBX 2,315 ($28.94). Approximately 151,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 736,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,310 ($28.88).

Herald Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,419.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,231.90.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

