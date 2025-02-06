Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,296 ($28.70) and last traded at GBX 2,294 ($28.68), with a volume of 311692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,282 ($28.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,400 ($30.00) to GBX 2,560 ($32.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,031.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,960.13. The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,526.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

