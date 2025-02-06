Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Assaf Wand Sells 12,250 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $327,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 499,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,952.64. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Assaf Wand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $318,745.00.

Hippo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hippo by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

