Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Assaf Wand Sells 12,250 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $327,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 499,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,952.64. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Assaf Wand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $318,745.00.
Hippo Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.
HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
