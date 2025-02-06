Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Hologic also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of HOLX traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. 3,652,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. Hologic has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

