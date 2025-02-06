Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,025. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

