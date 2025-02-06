HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 39,627 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $37.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

