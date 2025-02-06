Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

