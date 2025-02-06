Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58, Zacks reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.
Shares of HMN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,325. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
