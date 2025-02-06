H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 2,149,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,279. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 356.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

