HSBC Upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.