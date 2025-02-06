Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 18.2 %

NYSE HII traded down $35.60 on Thursday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

