Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

HSQVY stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

