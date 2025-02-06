Hyperliquid Price Down 4.4% This Week (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Hyperliquid has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for about $25.31 or 0.00025658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $8.45 billion and approximately $215.56 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98,722.80 or 1.00061286 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,425.93 or 0.99760389 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $231,394,308.24 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

