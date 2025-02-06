IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, Zacks reports. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 55,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,942. IBEX has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Insider Activity at IBEX

In other IBEX news, Director Group International L. Resource sold 2,011 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,968,640. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,922.50. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,233. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

